Andrew Selby: Welsh boxer set for world title eliminator
Welsh boxer Andrew Selby could be in line for a world title shot after the World Boxing Council announced him for a final eliminator.
Selby is set to face Julio César Martinez with the winner receiving a chance to fight WBC flyweight world champion Cristofer Rosales.
Selby, who has just been reinstated after a difficult year, beat Rosales in Cardiff in May 2017.
Champion Rosales stopped Belfast's Paddy Barnes at Windsor Park in August.