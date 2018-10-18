Olympic boxing: Ali, Lewis, Adams - six of the best Olympic boxers

Gafur Rakhimov is accused by the US of involvement in the heroin trade

An ongoing row over the governance of amateur boxing has put the future of the sport at the Olympics under threat.

It stems from the nomination of Uzbek businessman Gafur Rakhimov for the International Boxing Association (AIBA)'s interim presidency.

Rakhimov, who has been linked to organised crime by the US Treasury Department - something he denies - had been the only candidate for the presidency, which will be voted on at the AIBA congress in Moscow in November.

But rival Serik Konakbayev has now been cleared to stand as well, which may help resolve the crisis.

Many great boxers first came to prominence at the Olympics are to boxing - here are six of the most notable:

Nicola Adams - Great Britain (London 2012)

Adams (left) became an instant pioneer of women's boxing

British fighter Nicola Adams' has a long list of firsts to her name - she was the first woman ever to fight for England, back in 2001 - but right at the top is her becoming the first woman to win an Olympic boxing title.

She won the flyweight division at her home Olympics in London in 2012 - the first Games at which women had been allowed to fight.

She had to battle hard to reach that level, not least because of a lack of funding. To support herself she took a number of roles as an extra on British TV soap operas like Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders.

But it was all worth it when she beat world number one Ren Cancan of China in the final, in front of an ecstatic crowd at one of the most popular Olympics.

It also made her the first openly LGBT person to win an Olympic boxing gold medal.

Wladimir Klitschko - Ukraine (Atlanta 1996)

Klitschko (left) remained an unshiftable force for 20 years in heavyweight boxing

In contrast to London 2012, the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta in the southern US state of Georgia are not well-remembered - criticised for being overly commercial, and then overshadowed by a bomb exploding in the Olympic Park.

But retrospectively, they were huge for boxing.

In the super-heavyweight division, Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko acquired the nickname Dr Steelhammer as he fought his way to the final against Tongan Paea Wolfgramm. Klitschko triumphed and turned pro shortly afterwards.

Four years later he beat Chris Byrd to win the WBO heavyweight title - launching the "Klitshcko era" of dominance alongside older brother Vitali.

That era would end nearly two full decades after that win in Atlanta - when Britain's Tyson Fury bested Wladimir in Dusseldorf in a night billed as the Kollisionskurs (Collision Course).

Meanwhile, in the featherweight class, a certain Floyd Mayweather controversially lost to Bulgaria's Serafim Todorov in the semi-final. Judge Bill Waeckerle quit in response, outraged that the judging had gone against the apparent victor.

Mayweather fought 49 bouts after turning pro. He did not lose a single one.

Oscar de la Hoya - US (Barcelona 1992)

De la Hoya (right) fulfilled his mother's dying wish

In 1992 boxing was in need of a lift. And De la Hoya's Olympics "set a sport back on its feet".

Such was the hype around him that he had been nicknamed "the Golden Boy" going into the Games.

His mother had died in 1990, and had expressed a wish that her son would win Olympic gold.

De la Hoya used this as his motivation in the build-up to the Games,

In the same year, he would win his first professional world title, the WBO super featherweight championship, by beating Jimmy Bredahl. That would be the first of 10 world championships in six different weight classes in a 16-year career.

Lennox Lewis - Canada (Seoul 1988)

Lewis (centre) famously switched his allegiance to Britain, but won his gold for Canada

He is another massive name in heavyweight boxing history - but Lennox Lewis's Olympic gold for Canada in Seoul was somewhat overshadowed by the furore surrounding his then compatriot, 100m champion and drugs cheat Ben Johnson.

Lewis defeated Riddick Bowe of the US in the fight for the super-heavyweight gold, building on his appearance in the LA Olympics in 1984, where he had lost to Tyrell Biggs in the quarter-finals.

Lewis had even been flag-bearer for Canada at the Games. But as he went into his pro career and signed up with promoter Frank (now Kellie) Maloney, he moved back to London, the city of his birth, and adopted British nationality.

And it was competing under the union flag that Lewis achieved his greatest professional moments, beating Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Vitali Klitschko - and appearing in the film Ocean's 11 - as well as enjoying a reign as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Sugar Ray Leonard - US (Montreal 1976)

Leonard (right) originally planned to quit boxing, aged 20, after Montreal 76

The US boxing team for Montreal 1976 has been said to be the greatest gathering of talent at any one time in the sport's history - the Avengers Assemble of pugilism.

They won seven medals - five gold, one silver, one bronze - and included light heavyweight champion Michael Spinks, WBA heavyweight champion John Tate, future heavyweight champion Leon Spinks, and Sugar Ray Leonard, who achieved far more.

Having taken that 1976 Montreal gold by beating Cuba's Andres Aldama, Leonard took his first pro belt, the WBC welterweight championship, in November 1979 when he beat two-division champion Wilfred Benitez.

It was the first of five times he was world champion.

Leonard would go on to become the greatest of "The Fabulous Four", a quartet of 1980s boxers that also included Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran. Not only that, he became the first boxer to make over $100m in fight purses - and the first to win world titles at five different weights.

Muhammad Ali (then called Cassius Clay) - US (Rome 1960)

Ali towering over his rivals on the podium has become an iconic Olympic image

The man who would go on to be known to the world as Muhammad Ali had a string of amateur successes as a young man - which led through the late 1950s up to the Rome Olympics.

He almost didn't make it. Ali was afraid of flying and tried to find every possible way not to get on a plane, asking to go by train or sea.

Neither was possible, and he tried to withdraw from the US squad. He was eventually persuaded that he had to go to Rome to make his name, but did it by strapping a parachute on before the plane took off and keeping it on for the duration of the flight.

Ali was known as the "mayor of the Olympic village" for the impression he made on athletes there - and there was no doubting his superstar credentials once he got into the ring.

First he stopped Belgian Yvon Becaus in the second round. Then he took out 1956 middleweight gold medallist Gennadiy Shatkov on a unanimous points decision.

He faced Pole Zbigniew Pietrzykowski - described as "a portly coffeehouse keeper" - for the gold, and after being bested in the first round, came back strongly, and in the third began to show all the talent and tricks that would define so much of his later career. Again, he won on points.

After turning pro Ali would then - at the age of just 22 - become the youngest man to defeat a reigning world heavyweight champion, when he beat Sonny Liston via a technical knock-out in the seventh round. The story had begun.