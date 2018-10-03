Tokyo 2020: IOC tells amateur boxing bosses to sort governance or risk missing Olympics

Nicola Adams was the first female boxer to win gold at the Olympics in 2012 and first to do the double in 2016

The International Olympic Committee has told amateur boxing's governing body it must solve its governance issues by next month or risk missing Tokyo 2020.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IOC expressed its "extreme concern with the grave situation" with the AIBA and its current governance.

AIBA must address its finances, governance and anti-doping issues before its congress in November.

The IOC said AIBA's behaviour "affected the reputation of sport in general".

It also added the body's recognition as a international federation would be "under threat" if it has not made progress by the time the IOC reviews the situation after the congress, which will take place on 2-3 November in Moscow.

The IOC statement added: "We would like to reassure the athletes that the IOC will - as it has always done in such situations and is currently doing at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018 - do its utmost to ensure that the athletes do not have to suffer under these circumstances and that we will protect their Olympic dream."

In December 2017, the IOC suspended funding for the AIBA until it could prove it had tightened up its governance - a decision it upheld in February.

At the time, AIBA told BBC Sport it would "satisfy" the concerns of the IOC.