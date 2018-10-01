BBC Sport - 'I want to feel that power' - Fury and Wilder are separated during news conference

Fury and Wilder are separated during news conference

  • From the section Boxing

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have to be separated on stage during a news conference to promote their heavyweight title fight in December.

American boxer Wilder will defend his WBC world heavyweight title against Englishman Fury at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on 1 December.

Fury and Wilder are separated during news conference

