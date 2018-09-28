World Boxing Super Series: Chris Eubank Jr wins comeback fight against JJ McDonagh

Chris Eubank Jr and JJ McDonagh clashed over Eubank Jr's post-fight comments

Chris Eubank Jr won his comeback fight in Saudi Arabia when opponent JJ McDonagh retired after three rounds with a shoulder injury.

Eubank Jr, 29, was not impressed after a disappointing end to his ring return in Jeddah when Irishman McDonagh failed to come out for round four.

"I was starting to land at will," Eubank Jr said. "He was starting to feel my power.

"But it's a win, now we look for a big fight at the end of the year."

McDonagh stumbled to the canvas in the opening round after Eubank Jr's sweeping left hook caught the top of his head and knocked him off balance.

In the second round, Eubank Jr patiently stalked his opponent with his long left jab as McDonagh came forward willingly swinging.

But the Brighton boxer, who extends his record to 27 wins with 21 stoppages and just two defeats, found his range in the third round as he relentlessly fired combinations at an unforgiving pace.

McDonagh rose from his stool at the start of the fourth, but grabbed his shoulder and asked the referee to call an end to proceedings.