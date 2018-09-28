'Fantastic' Kash Farooq's right hand 'one of best I've seen' - Alex Arthur

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Kash Farooq stops Jamie Wilson to win British title

New British bantamweight champion Ukashir "Kash" Farooq's "fantastic right hand" was "one of the best I've seen in a long time", says Alex Arthur.

Farooq felled opponent Jamie Wilson with the shot after just 13 seconds of Thursday's title fight, which was stopped a minute later.

"The timing of the punch was perfect," former WBO super featherweight champion Arthur told BBC Scotland.

"He set it up really well, he was in position to detonate it over the top."

Pakistan-born Farooq, 22, became the first Scot to win the title since 1997 in his home city of Glasgow.

The fighter, who moved to Scotland in 2002, began his boxing journey began here years ago when he was brought to a gym by a friend.

There, he caught the eye of a trainer, who reckoned Farooq had "a bit of a punch".

The youngster was instructed to bring a gum-shield next time and says he soon "fell in love" with the sport, taking the bus across Glasgow to attend training.

Before Saturday's bout, he admitted "this fight could change my life", having been forced to wait for a shot at the title after scheduled opponent Josh Wale vacated the belt.

"I was a bit heartbroken," Farooq, of St Andrews Sporting Club said. "But obviously I kept my head down and kept working away in the gym.

"I've been doing it since I was about 15 and it's just given me self-discipline right through my teenage years."

What next for Farooq?

In 1973, St Andrews fighters Jim Watt and Ken Buchanan contested the British lightweight title. Both became world champions and etched their names in Scottish boxing folklore.

This was Farooq's 10th win in 10 professional fights and his fourth successive victory by technical knockout. Can he follow in these illustrious footsteps?

Lee McGregor of Edinburgh faces Cameroon's Thomas Essomba in October for the vacant Commonwealth title. With four wins from four - all by knockout - McGregor could be Farooq's next opponent should he prevail.

"We need fights like that in Scotland", Farooq said of potential match-up with McGregor. "I hope Lee wins. I'll be ready for that whenever."