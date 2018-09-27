Kash Farooq stops Jamie Wilson after 73 seconds to win British bantamweight title

Kash Farooq, right, landed several telling first-round blows on Jamie Wilson

Ukashir "Kash" Farooq stopped Jamie Wilson after just 73 seconds to become the new British bantamweight champion.

In the first all-Scottish title fight in this weight division since 1993, Farooq felled Wilson three times before referee John Latham halted the bout.

Pakistan-born Farooq, 22, is the first Scot to win the title in 21 years.

The Glasgow boxer has now won all 10 of his professional fights, taking his tally of technical knockout victories to four in spectacular fashion.

After Wilson missed with a jab, Farooq knocked his opponent down for the first time after 13 seconds with a vicious right hand, and the fight was over a minute later.

"That shot I'm quite good with and he made a mistake when he made that jab. He got caught and he was dazed and that was it," Farooq told BBC Scotland.

"You train hard for 12 rounds but in the ring you never know what's going to happen. I've been training really hard for this and I'm over the moon."

It was a night of Scottish success on the undercard as Dean Sutherland beat Kevin McCauley and Boris Crighton won his first professional bout with a second-round victory over Ivo Krastev.

Farooq 'detonates fantastic right hand' - analysis

Former WBO super-featherweight champion Alex Arthur

We saw a really determined young man who was out to rip that title away at all costs. That right hand is one of the best I've seen in a long time.

The timing of the punch was perfect, he set it up really well, he was in position to detonate that over the top, and what a job he did - fantastic.