Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury to be held at Staples Centre, Los Angeles

  • From the section Boxing
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder
Both Tyson Fury (left) and Deontay Wilder are unbeaten in their professional careers

America's Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC world heavyweight title against Britain's Tyson Fury at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

The arena, which is home to NBA sides Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, has a 21,000-seat capacity.

It was confirmed on Saturday that the bout between Wilder, 32, and Fury, 30, will take place on 1 December.

Both Wilder and Fury are undefeated, with Wilder registering 39 knockouts from 40 fights.

Fury, who returned from a two-and-a-half-year spell out of the sport in August, has not lost in 27 fights.

Wilder has held the WBC title since January 2015 while Fury previously held the IBF, WBA, IBO and WBO heavyweight world titles.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Boxing coverage

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you