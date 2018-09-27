Warrington 'brave but no Santa Cruz' says Frampton

Carl Frampton says there is "not an ounce of quit" in IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington but that he is "no Leo Santa Cruz".

Northern Ireland's Frampton is aiming to wrest the IBF belt from Leeds fighter Warrington in Manchester on 22 December and boost his hopes of a third contest with WBA champion Santa Cruz in 2019.

Frampton defeated the Mexican in July 2016 but Santa Cruz gained revenge six months later while Warrington won the IBF title by beating another Briton Lee Selby in May.