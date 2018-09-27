Josh Warrington to 'let gloves to the talking' against Frampton

Warrington and Frampton concluded their three-day media tour in Belfast on Thursday

Josh Warrington says he intends to "let the gloves do the talking" in his IBF world featherweight title defence against Carl Frampton on 22 December.

The pair concluded a three-day media tour on Thursday, in which bad blood between the fighters was notable by it's absence.

"Our boxing is going to be enough," said Warrington, who defeated Lee Selby at Elland Road in May to win the title.

"This is going to be a terrific fight and everyone knows it."

At press conferences in London, Leeds and Belfast the boxers refrained from 'trash talk', both suggesting that there was no need to create a personal rivalry.

"I don't agree that you need to hate your opponent in order to want to get in the ring and knock them out," said Frampton.

"I think the build-up to this fight is similar to the two with Leo (Santa Cruz), which were two of the most exciting fights of my career."

Former two-weight world champion Frampton lost his WBA belt to Santa Cruz in January 2017 but has won his three subsequent bouts to move back into title contention.

Warrington, 27, became the first male boxer from Leeds to win a world title with an outstanding points win over the much-fancied Selby.

"How many times have you had build-ups where you think 'this is going to be a blinder', you pay your 20 quid and it turns out to be a stinker?" Asked Warrington in Belfast.

"Our boxing is going to be enough. We are both very much in touch with our fan base and are competitive people.

"On the night, we are going to give it our all."

Undefeated Warrington believes he will be in for his toughest fight at Manchester Arena.