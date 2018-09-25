Carl Frampton targets 'sweetest' victory against Josh Warrington on 22 December

Warrington and Frampton began their media tour in London on Tuesday

Carl Frampton says victory over Josh Warrington on 22 December would be the most satisfying of his career.

"This will be the sweetest world title because I have been written off," said the former two-weight world champion.

"After I lost to Leo Santa Cruz [in January 2017] people said I was done."

The bout at Manchester Arena will be Warrington's first defence of the IBF world featherweight title he won against Lee Selby in May.

Frampton suffered his only professional defeat against Santa Cruz in Las Vegas, his last fight before parting ways with Cyclone Promotions and trainer Shane McGuigan.

"I was not enjoying boxing a couple of years ago, I was counting down the days until retirement," he said.

"I am training smarter and not running myself into the ground or over-training. It's a much smarter approach and I feel in my prime."

"Without being disrespectful I feel that I have beaten better fighters than Josh already."

Undefeated Warrington, 27, was earmarked as the underdog before his win over Selby but produced a brilliant performance to become Leeds' first ever male boxer to hold a world title.

"I have this world title and I do not plan on giving it up soon," he said

"The Carl fight whets the appetite and I was to prove myself. I am ranked behind Carl and I want to prove I am number one."