Luke Campbell beats Yven Mendy on points to avenge 2015 defeat

Luke Campbell was knocked down by Yvan Mendy in the fifth round in 2015

Britain's Luke Campbell produced a mature performance at a rain-soaked Wembley to beat Yven Mendy and avenge his defeat by the Frenchman in 2015.

The ex-Olympic champion, 30, won the WBC lightweight world title eliminator by unanimous points decision after dominating the fight.

Campbell, floored in the fifth round three years ago, had to be patient.

But he grew in confidence as the fight wore on, and the more Mendy failed to deliver enough shots of his own.

It was the Hull-born fighter's first bout since joining with trainer Shane McGuigan and there was a clear gameplan to pepper his opponent with body shots and keep the 33-year-old at distance.

Mendy offered little in attack, despite raising his hand in apparent celebration at the conclusion of the 10th, 11th and 12th rounds.

Campbell had to withstand a slight resurgence from Mendy in the 11th, but he coped well in an otherwise error-free performance on the undercard of fellow Briton Anthony Joshua's victory over Russian Alexander Povetkin.

With WBA lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko watching at ringside, Saturday's victory should open the door to a world title fight for Campbell.

American Mikey Garcia is the WBC lightweight world champion.

Injury forces Price to retire

Earlier, David Price retired on his stool after four gruelling rounds against Sergey Kuzmin of Russia.

The Liverpudlian heavyweight had to concede defeat because of a tear in his bicep, something he later admitted he had been monitoring for weeks.

Price had shown signs of promise as the 35-year-old looked to get the better of his opponent in a third-round brawl, but that was as good as it got.

It was a sixth career defeat for Price and his second in a row after being knocked out by Povetkin in March.

Price's bout preceded Lawrence Okolie's unanimous points victory over British cruiserweight champion Matty Askin.

Rio 2016 Olympian Okolie maintained his unbeaten record in an uninspiring fight to win the belt after just 10 professional fights.