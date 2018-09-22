Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: Fight confirmed for 1 December

Fury (left) and Wilder are both unbeaten in their professional careers

The fight between WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will take place on Saturday, 1 December.

Contracts have been signed between the pair with the venue for the bout, expected to be in the United States, announced next week.

American Wilder, 32, and Briton Fury, 30, agreed a fight in August.

The promotional tour for the fight will start on 1 October in London and will continue to New York and Los Angeles.

In August, former world champion Fury registered a unanimous points victory over Francesco Pianeta in his second fight since returning from a two-and-a-half-year spell out of the sport.

Wilder has held the WBC title since January 2015. Neither man has been beaten, with Fury boasting a 27-fight winning streak and Wilder producing 39 knockouts from 40 professional wins.

On Saturday, Fury's fellow Briton Anthony Joshua takes on Alexander Povetkin in a defence of his WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles at Wembley.