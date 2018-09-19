BBC Sport - Brendan Irvine seeking 2019 return after wrist surgery

Amateur boxer Brendan Irvine reveals that he has recently under gone "complex surgery" on a wrist injury which will keep him out of the sport until 2019.

The Belfast fighter, a silver medallist at the Commonwealth Games in April, revealed that the injury was sustained before the competition in Australia and was made worse by his five bouts in Gold Coast.

Speaking at the launch of the Concussion NI website, Irvine also spoke of how the decision to remove head protection in amateur boxing has put concussion under the microscope within the sport.

