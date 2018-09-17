Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury: Promotion to start on Monday, says Frank Warren

Tyson Fury (left) and Deontay Wilder are both unbeaten in their professional careers

Promotion for the fight between WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will begin in London on Monday, says Frank Warren.

The fight still has no confirmed date or venue, but promoter Warren also said the west coast of the United States "was the favourite at the moment".

American Wilder and Briton Fury agreed a fight in August, when Warren suggested November or December dates.

"I said it's definitely going to happen and it's going to happen," Warren said.

"We've got a press conference next Monday, Wilder will be in town, and that will be the start of the tour," he told IFL TV.

"We do London, then we go to New York, then on to Los Angeles.

"It's been about deciding what venue it will go to - it's not an issue because it's a nice problem, it's who is going to put up the most money.

"You get the usual things with judges, depending on where it is going to take place. If you go to Las Vegas they want to appoint all the officials - we don't particularly want that.

"We want the officials agreed between the two parties, and they should be as neutral as possible. That is one of the things we have been working on."

In August, former world champion Fury, 30, registered a unanimous points victory over Francesco Pianeta in his second fight since returning from a two-and-a-half-year spell out of the sport.

Wilder has held the WBC title since January 2015. Neither man has been beaten, with Fury boasting a 27-fight winning streak and Wilder producing 39 knockouts from 40 professional wins.

On Saturday, Fury's fellow Briton Anthony Joshua takes on Alexander Povetkin in a defence of his WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles at Wembley.