Wayne McCullough recalls carrying the Irish flag at the Seoul Olympics as a young man from the loyalist Shankill Road 30 years ago this month.

"When they asked me, I was like, 'yes of course. I'll do it. I'm a sportsman not a politician," McCullough, now 48, told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Stephen Watson.

McCullough heard reports when he was in Korea of unhappiness back home at his decision but said he received full support from the loyalist community when he returned to the Shankill.