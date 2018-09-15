BBC Sport - Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin v Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez: Fighters preparing for 'war' in Las Vegas weigh-in
Alvarez & Golovkin preparing for 'war' at tense weigh-in
Watch Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Kazakhstan's Gennady 'Triple G' Golovkin face-off in a tense weigh-in ahead of their hugely-anticipated middleweight rematch in Las Vegas.
