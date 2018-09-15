Enzo Calzaghe: Champion boxing coach seriously ill in hospital

Enzo Calzaghe (R) celebrates after son Joe received his CBE at Buckingham Palace in 2008

Enzo Calzaghe, the father of former world boxing champion Joe, was seriously ill in hospital on Friday night.

His family denied reports and social media posts that he had passed away.

Enzo guided Joe to becoming a two-weight world champion in an undefeated 46-fight career as a professional.

Despite having no experience as a trainer, Enzo also led Gavin Rees and Enzo Maccarinelli to world titles.

On Friday night Enzo's niece Carrie posted on social media: "Enzo Calzaghe my uncle, has not passed away, this is false news, he is alive but very poorly.

"Please allow space for our family at this time. He is alive and still fighting.

"We will keep you posted and let you know how he is doing when we can. Please allow and respect our privacy at this time Thank you. Team Calzaghe."