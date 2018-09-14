Tony Bellew to fight Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in Manchester in November

Tony Bellew (left) has beaten David Haye at heavyweight in his past two fights

Britain's Tony Bellew will challenge Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed world cruiserweight title at Manchester Arena on 10 November.

The former WBC cruiserweight champion is stepping down a division after two heavyweight victories over David Haye.

Usyk, 31, became the first man to hold all four world cruiserweight titles - WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF - when he won the inaugural World Boxing Super Series.

"There is no greater test than Oleksandr Usyk," said Bellew.

"He is one of the most feared men in boxing. This is the ultimate test for me."

The 35-year-old from Liverpool told Matchroom: "Make no mistake, I know this is the most dangerous fight of my life but I'm also going into this with my eyes wide open, I'm not in awe of Usyk.

"I won't stand and admire him and allow him to rattle off five-punch combinations on my head.

"He's meeting someone now who's just as quick as him, someone that's competed at a division lighter than him and someone that's come across fighters much more powerful than him."

Usyk won the WBO title in his 10th fight before adding the WBC with victory over Mairis Briedis in the World Boxing Super Series semi-final. He added the IBF and WBA crowns by beating Murat Gassiev in the final.

"I've been preparing for this fight for a long time and I'm delighted that we've got the venue and the date finalised," said the 2012 Olympic gold medallist.

"I cannot wait to fight in the UK."