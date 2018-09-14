BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua v Alexander Povetkin: What can Chabuddy G teach Eddie Hearn about boxing promotion?
What can Chabuddy G teach Eddie Hearn about boxing promotion?
- From the section Boxing
Comedian and People Just do Nothing star Chabuddy G shares his eccentric take on boxing promotion with Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn at Wembley ahead of the World Championship title fight against Russian Alexander Povetkin on 22 September.
WATCH MORE:I can't carry the heavyweight division alone - Joshua
Listen to the latest 5 Live Boxing with Costello & Bunce podcast