Carl Frampton unmoved by renewed interest in Leo Santa Cruz trilogy
Carl Frampton has welcomed the renewed talk of a Leo Santa Cruz trilogy fight but remains focused on a possible world title bout against Josh Warrington.
WBA featherweight champion Santa Cruz has predicted their much-anticipated third fight will take place in 2019.
But Frampton is refusing to get carried away by the speculation as focuses on arranging a match up against IBF holder Warrington before Christmas.
"I didn't really read much into that comment [by Santa Cruz]" said Frampton.
"It was kind of like a throw-away comment, I watched the interview, but it's been said before.
"It doesn't get me filled with excitement suddenly but considering I was the one that was constantly talking about that fight, I purposely stopped talking about it because I felt like I was sounding like a broken record but it's good that he's maybe plucked up a little bit of courage and he's opened his mouth.
"So whether it happens or not, who knows, but I would love it next year."
Warrington fight remains the priority
The Northern Irishman is not allowing Santa Cruz's comments to distract him from his more immediate task of a showdown with Warrington before the end of 2018.
Frampton's ninth-round stoppage of Australian Luke Jackson in August has set up the prospect of a showdown with Warrington, who was ringside at Windsor Park to watch the former two-weight world champion in action.
Although nothing has been signed by either boxer as yet, Frampton remains optimistic that a deal will be agreed that will see him challenge for another world title before Christmas.
A victory against Warrington would also give the Belfast boxer a stronger bargaining position when it comes to the possible Santa Cruz decider.
"If I go into the new year with a world title then it makes the Santa Cruz fight much easier fight to make," added Frampton.
"You have a bit more pulling power, unification fights are always big, and obviously it would be a unification fight and the decider in a trilogy so it would be a huge fight."