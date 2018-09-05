Nicola Adams to face Isabel Millan for interim WBO world super-flyweight title

Nicola Adams (right) beat Soledad del Valle Frias at Elland Road in her fourth professional bout

Britain's Nicola Adams will face Mexico's Isabel Millan for the interim WBO world super-flyweight title in Leicester on Saturday, 6 October.

It will be Adams' fifth fight as a professional, giving her the chance to win her first title since her switch from the amateur ranks last year.

The 35-year-old stopped Argentina's Soledad del Valle Frias in round one in her last bout at Elland Road in May.

Promoter Frank Warren said Millan, 33, would provide a "good test" for Adams.

"Isabel Millan has a good record and has good experience fighting at world level," he added.

"Nicola has been asking for a fight like this and I'm delighted that we have delivered for her."

Adams has teamed up with trainer Dominic Ingle in Sheffield and victory over Millan would give the 2012 and 2016 Olympic flyweight champion the opportunity to face Germany's Raja Amasheh for the WBO world super-flyweight title.

Millan has previously challenged for world title honours but was beaten by five-weight world champion Naoko Fujioka in March 2017.

The bout is part of a bill at Leicester's Morningside Arena that is headlined by Chorley's Jack Catterall's meeting with Londoner Ohara Davies.

Catterall's WBO intercontinental super-lightweight belt and Davies' WBC international super-lightweight title are both at stake.