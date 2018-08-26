Isaac Dogboe beats Hidenori Otake to defend WBO world super-bantamweight title

Isaac Dogboe was always accurate in the opening round and found joy with the left hook

Isaac Dogboe produced a devastating first-round stoppage of Hidenori Otake to defend his WBO world super-bantamweight title for the first time.

The Ghana fighter, who was raised in the UK, put Otake down twice before a third flurry prompted a stoppage after two minutes and 18 seconds.

It was the first time Japan's Otake had been stopped in 37 professional fights, and a third defeat in all.

The 14th knockout of Dogboe's career took his unbeaten record to 20 bouts.

The 23-year-old displayed superb accuracy throughout the opening round at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, with a heavy left hook knocking Otake down.

With his rival vulnerable, Dogboe slipped a shot before firing a right hand which prompted Otake, 37, to stumble, forcing a second count.

Another heavy left hook and a solid uppercut followed, setting up a relentless attack which ended the contest as Dogboe impressively defended the title he won from American Jessie Magdaleno in April.

In the main event of the evening, Puerto Rico's Jose Pedraza won the WBO world lightweight title from Mexican Raymundo Beltran by unanimous decision.

The rise of Isaac Dogboe