BBC Sport - Boxer Curtis Harper quits fight against Efe Ajagba after one second

  • From the section Boxing

Boxer Curtis Harper leaves the ring after the opening bell of his heavyweight bout against Efe Ajagba of Nigeria in Minneapolis in a protest over pay.

