BBC Sport - Boxer Curtis Harper quits fight against Efe Ajagba after one second
Boxer quits fight after one second
Boxer Curtis Harper leaves the ring after the opening bell of his heavyweight bout against Efe Ajagba of Nigeria in Minneapolis in a protest over pay.
