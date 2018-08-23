James Tennyson: Belfast boxer gets IBF world title shot

James Tennyson also holds the WBA International super-featherweight title

Belfast boxer James Tennyson will fight for a world title in Boston in October.

The EBU European super-featherweight champion will challenge Tevin Farmer in what will be the American's first defence of his IBF belt.

The bout has been added to the undercard of WBO middleweight title contest between Billy Joe Saunders and Demetrius Andrade on 20 October.

The fight night will also feature Katie Taylor's latest defence of her IBF and WBA lightweight belts.

Tennyson, 25, has had 22 wins and two losses in his professional career and he catapulted into world-title contention in May when he recovered from an early knock down to stop Martin Joseph Ward in the fifth round of their European title contest at the O2 Arena.

The Northern Irishman is on a six-fight winning streak since he lost to Ryan Walsh in 2016 but he will be making his first appearance in the United States when he fights at the TD Garden.

"I feel that I'm ready for my shot and that I'll take the world title back to Belfast," Tennyson told BBC Sport NI earlier this month.

"A lot of fighters, when they take a loss in their career they think it's at an end when they've gone undefeated and been at the top but my career shows that a loss isn't the end.

"I've progressed, I've moved on and I'm ranked number one with the WBA, European and Commonwealth champion. You just have to keep pushing forward, keeping digging deep. Anybody can come from a loss and come back and push right back up to the top of the ladder."

Farmer, 28, lost four of his first 12 pro fights but has since climbed the super-featherweight rankings and won the vacant IBF strap when he earned a unanimous decision against Australia Billy Dib in Sydney on 3 August.

Scott Quigg, 29, will also return to the ring on the undercard to the Saunders-Andrade fight.

The former super-bantamweight title holder, whose opponent has yet to be revealed, will be making his come back after a heavy defeat by Oscar Valdez in California last March.