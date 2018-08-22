Luke Jackson: Australian boxer reveals injuries after Carl Frampton defeat

Luke Jackson was stopped in the ninth round by Carl Frampton

Australian boxer Luke Jackson has revealed he suffered two perforated eardrums during Saturday's defeat by Carl Frampton in Belfast.

Jackson, who was previously unbeaten, was stopped in the ninth round of their featherweight contest at Windsor Park.

The 33-year-old says he wanted to carry on the fight with Northern Ireland's Frampton, but Jackson's team threw in the towel.

"I'll live to fight another day," he wrote on Instagram.

Alongside an image of his injuries, Jackson added: "You don't play boxing! Two perforated eardrums - left ear in round three, right ear in round six and then the body shot in round eight.

"I wanted to finish the fight but I respect my coach and my team's decision."