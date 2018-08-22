Conor Wallace: Northern Ireland boxer turns professional

Conor Wallace has enjoyed a successful amateur boxing career

Boxer Conor Wallace, who was dropped from the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games team in March, has turned professional.

The 22-year-old Ulster light heavyweight amateur champion has relocated to Australia for his move into the professional ranks.

Wallace, from Newry, has signed with Steve Deller's Eureka Promotions.

He is well-known for working with UFC Superstar Conor McGregor during a 2016 training camp in America.

The southpaw will make his professional debut on 8 September in Bendigo, Victoria, in a four-round fight against experienced Indonesian Aswin Cabuy.

His bout will be part of the undercard of a bill headlined by a super flyweight clash between Andrew Moloney and Luis Concepcion.

Wallace's future in the sport has been unknown since he was deselected for April's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

He has enjoyed a successful amateur career in which he won six Irish underage titles and the Intermediates in 2015.

"After gaining a lot of amateur experience, both national and international, I am very excited about the turn over to the pros," Wallace said.

"Thank you to be everyone who has helped make this happen. The best has yet to come."