Deontay Wilder planning for '100% the best Tyson Fury'

Media playback is not supported on this device Fury promises to 'knock out' Wilder after victory over Pianeta

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will face "100% the best Tyson Fury" this year, says the American's trainer Jay Deas.

Briton Fury, 30, overcame Sefer Seferi in June in his first bout for almost three years, and beat Francesco Pianeta on points in Belfast on Saturday.

Promoter Frank Warren said on Sunday that Fury will face Wilder, 32, in November or December.

"I expect we will get the best Tyson Fury," Deas told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It is going to be a tremendous fight."

Fury shocked Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, IBF and WBO belts in November 2015.

However, Fury was stripped of the IBF title and vacated the WBA and WBO titles. He did not fight for 32 months because of depression, losing his boxing licence and a period of ineligibility during a UK Anti-Doping investigation.

Deas said of the Pianeta bout: "Tyson did a great job. Ultimately getting the rounds was the best thing he possibly could have done.

"You could see the layers of inactivity and rust coming off him as the rounds went on. He was a much better fighter rounds six through 10 than he was one through five.

"Fury has proven in the past that he will rise to the occasion, whether it is up or down.

"If he is bored, that is not good for him. The bigger the challenge, the more he seems to rise."

Media playback is not supported on this device Tyson Fury sings 'American Pie' in press conference after win over Francesco Pianeta

Wilder was in talks to fight Britain's IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua before Joshua opted for a September date against Russia's Alexander Povetkin.

Deas said the bout could be resurrected if Wilder beats Fury in a fight likely to be staged in Las Vegas.

"The time will definitely come and we will all get to the table. Fans deserve the fight," Deas said.

"Eddie has got the deal with the streaming company and Anthony is a big part of that deal. What will draw subscribers will be Anthony Joshua.

"I understand that and him not wanting to risk it right off the start."