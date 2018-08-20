BBC Sport - Watch as Windsor Park is transformed from football stadium into big-time boxing arena for Frampton fight

Watch: Windsor transformed into Frampton fortress

  • From the section Boxing

Watch Northern Ireland's Windsor Park international football stadium be transformed into a big-time boxing arena for Saturday night's big bill headlined by Belfast's Carl Frampton.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Windsor transformed into Frampton fortress

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Kohli makes century as England toil on day three

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Man Utd didn't have right attitude - Pogba

Video

'After what seems an eternity England take a wicket'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'That was painful' - Bairstow fractures finger

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Cincinnati win a special moment - Djokovic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

India in complete control as England collapse on day two

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Root caught by Rahul - did the umpire get it right?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Too many Man Utd players didn't give their all - and that's a problem'

Video

Man Utd punished for incredible mistakes - Mourinho

Video

Guardiola praises Man City's 'attitude' & 'desire'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired