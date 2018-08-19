BBC Sport - Tyson Fury sings 'American Pie' in press conference after win over Francesco Pianeta
Fury sings 'American Pie' after Pianeta win
After defeating Francesco Pianeta, Tyson Fury sings 'American Pie' in his press conference, in reference to his next opponent, Deontay Wilder.
