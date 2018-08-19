BBC Sport - Carl Frampton says 'I want to be a champion' about proposed Warrington fight

'Josh is a champion, I want to be a champion'

  • From the section Boxing

Carl Frampton says his proposed fight against Josh Warrington for the IBF featherweight title "makes sense" after the Belfast boxer comfortably beat Luke Jackson at Windsor Park.

Frampton said he felt comfortable as he stopped Australian Jackson in the ninth round but admitted he had struggled to control his nerves in front of a sold-out crowd at the home of the Northern Ireland football team.

"I want it and I think Josh wants it as well. It's an easy fight to make, Josh is a champion, I want to be a champion so it makes sense," said Frampton.

Highlights: Frampton stops Luke Jackson in the ninth round

