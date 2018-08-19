BBC Sport - 'I didn't come here for an Ulster breakfast' - Josh Warrington

'I didn't come here for an Ulster breakfast' - Warrington

  • From the section Boxing

Josh Warrington says his eyes are firmly set on a bout against Carl Frampton after watching the Belfast boxer stop Australian Luke Jackson in nine rounds at Windsor Park.

"I've come here to look at a potential fight with Carl and you want to test myself against the best, and Carl is one of the best," said IBF featherweight champion Warrington.

Promoter Frank Warren has pledged the Warrington-Frampton fight will take place before the end of the year and he was also full of praise for the Windsor Park crowd, despite the wet weather, describing Belfast as a "fight city".

