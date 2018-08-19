Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer keeps a 'cool head' to deliver Windsor Park victory

Media playback is not supported on this device Frampton will face Warrington after Jackson corner throws in towel

Carl Frampton says he kept a "cool head in a hot kitchen" as he overpowered Luke Jackson in Belfast on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman floored his opponent in the eighth round at Windsor Park, before Jackson's corner threw in the towel in the ninth.

The victory sets up a potential meeting between Frampton and English IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington.

"He is riding on the crest of the wave at the minute," said 31-year-old Frampton of Leeds fighter Warrington.

"It's a good fight and not an easy one. I believe it's a big fight."

Both boxers share promoter Frank Warren, who confirmed the fight would take place before Christmas.

"It's a dream fight. Both have got great sets of fans, you can imagine what the atmosphere is going to be like," said Warren.

"They are both in their prime. That is going to be the best domestic fight for many years."

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I want to be a champion' says Frampton

Warrington, who was ringside in Belfast to watch Saturday's bout, said he was looking forward to defending his belt against a former two-weight world champion.

"I have got a lot of respect for him but this is boxing and you want to fight the best," said the 27-year-old, who has yet to return to the ring since upsetting Lee Selby to take the IBF crown at Elland Road in May.

With the fight set to take place in England, it will be the first time in two years that Belfast boxer Frampton has fought on the road - his last three bouts all taking place in his hometown.

On Saturday, Frampton showed superb shot variety to wear down his previously unbeaten Australian opponent and ensure his first stoppage since February 2015.

"I never took my eye off Luke Jackson. He wanted to believe I was overlooking him," said the interim WBO featherweight world champion.

"I dictated the pace with my jab and I was trying things out."

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I didn't come here for an Ulster breakfast' - Josh Warrington

It was a night Frampton had dreamed of for years, filling the home of Northern Ireland's football team with a raucous 24,000-strong crowd.

"I was watching myself on the big screen during the ring walk and I was smiling at myself," Frampton added.

Tyson Fury defeated Francesco Pianeta following a 10-round heavyweight contest at Windsor Park to set up a showdown against American WBC title holder Deontay Wilder.

"Both fights will happen before the end of the year. They have to," Warren said.

"Obviously the fight with Tyson will take place in the States, and this one [Frampton-Warrington] we've got to sort out.

"There's a couple of things to sort out, but the fight is on. They want it, we want it and we'll make it happen."