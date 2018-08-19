Tyson Fury will face Deontay Wilder in November or December, says Frank Warren

Media playback is not supported on this device Fury promises to 'knock out' Wilder after victory over Pianeta

Tyson Fury will fight Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title in "November or December", according to promoter Frank Warren.

Fury, 30, registered a unanimous points victory over Francesco Pianeta on Saturday in only his second fight since returning from a two-and-a-half year spell out of the sport.

The Mancunian is now set to challenge world champion Wilder in the USA.

"All of the terms are agreed," Fury's promoter Warren told BBC Radio 5 live.

"We're working at the moment on the date and the venue.

"We have another unification match with Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton and we don't want a clash on those two dates.

"One of those fights will be in November, and one will be in December."

Warren said "quick and smooth negotiations" between the two camps had led to a "50-50" purse split, adding that American Wilder's team recognised Fury's worth.

"He was the world heavyweight champion. He's undefeated. They understand that," said the 66-year-old.

Tyson Fury sings 'American Pie' in press conference after win over Francesco Pianeta

Warren said he saw signs of "the old Tyson Fury" in his victory over Italian Pianeta and stressed that his fighter was "ready to go" against Wilder, despite only boxing twice since beating Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November 2015 to become WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion.

"He was fast- his hand speed was there, his footwork was there, his elusiveness," Warren said.

"Tyson is fit. He's lost nine-and-a-half stone. Mentally, he's in a fantastic place."

Warren added that the fight with Wilder would "probably" take place in Las Vegas.

He said: "Tyson is not fazed by boxing abroad. It doesn't bother him.

"He went to Germany, Klitschko's backyard, and came away with the prize and he's confident of doing the same to Wilder."