BBC Sport - Paddy Barnes: Belfast flyweight fails in bid to win world title

Barnes knocked down by Rosales

  • From the section Boxing

Paddy Barnes fails in his bid to win the WBC world flyweight title as he is stopped in the fourth round by champion Cristofer Rosales at Windsor Park.

