BBC Sport - Paddy Barnes: Belfast flyweight fails in bid to win world title
Barnes knocked down by Rosales
- From the section Boxing
Paddy Barnes fails in his bid to win the WBC world flyweight title as he is stopped in the fourth round by champion Cristofer Rosales at Windsor Park.
READ MORE: Barnes fails in bid to win world title
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired