BBC Sport - Carl Frampton stops Luke Jackson to set up Josh Warrington fight
Highlights: Frampton stops Jackson in ninth round
- From the section Boxing
Carl Frampton stops Luke Jackson in the ninth round of their featherweight contest at Windsor Park in Belfast.
READ MORE: Frampton wins to set up Warrington bout
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired