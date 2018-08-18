Carl Frampton stops Luke Jackson in ninth round in Belfast

Carl Frampton stopped Australian Luke Jackson in the ninth round of their featherweight contest at Windsor Park in Belfast on Saturday night.

Frampton, 31, dominated throughout and Jackson's corner threw the towel in as the home fighter teed off on the previously unbeaten Australian.

The Northern Irishman dropped his opponent a round earlier with an explosive body shot.

Frampton's next bout is likely to be for a world title later this year.

The two-weight world champion produced an impressive performance in front of 24,000 fans, many of which were soaked by a Belfast downpour.

IBF world featherweight title-holder Josh Warrington was ringside in Belfast.

Following the bout, Frampton and Warrington expressed an interest in a match-up while the pair's promoter Frank Warren said the fight will happen "definitely this year".

"This was unreal," Frampton said. "The atmosphere was special, the crowd was fantastic and they made my dream come true. It was unbelievable from start to finish."

Warrington added: "He performed well. He looked nice and relaxed in there and I am looking to get the fight.

"I have got a lot of respect for him but this is boxing and you want to fight the best."