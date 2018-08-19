BBC Sport - Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder face off in ring after Briton beats Francesco Pianeta

Fury vows to 'knock out' Wilder

  Boxing

Tyson Fury vows to knock out WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder as their bout is confirmed in the aftermath of the English fighter's dominant win over Francesco Pianeta.

