Looking sharp - in and out of the ring

Time for a selfie! Carl Frampton is dressed to impress at Windsor Park

Carl Frampton v Luke Jackson, Paddy Barnes v Christofer Rosales Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Saturday 18 August Live text commentary on the BBC website, live on BBC Radio Ulster, plus Frampton v Jackson on Radio 5 live

"Stunning, striking, sharp" are just a few words I've heard describing the boxers during this historic fight week in Belfast.

However, these compliments weren't reserved for their style inside the ring, but rather their style outside of the ropes.

It appears the days of fighters arriving to press conferences in their tracksuits are over. Today, the suit reigns supreme.

Thursday's press conference (Windsor Park, Belfast)

As Carl Frampton, Paddy Barnes and Luke Jackson face questions from the media in their bespoke three-piece suits, one enquiry from the floor was more concerned about an article of clothing rather than an article for a newspaper.

A curious fan decided to break rank and ask Steven Ward when he is "getting measured for a suit?"

The audience erupted into laughter as the 'the quiet man' sat modestly among his fellow professionals, the odd one out in a hooded shirt rather than a buttoned shirt and tie.

What started this trend?

Frampton, Barnes, Ryan Burnett and Michael Conlan are only a few of the names who have swapped tracksuits for tailored suits as they face the media spotlight.

The fighting talent no longer only show off their work inside the squared circle but also show off their inside jacket & pocket squares.

Paddy Barnes brings a bit of style to a press conference for his fight with Cristofer Rosales

However, Frampton knows exactly when it all began and who started it.

"I saw Mick Conlan getting a suit and I was a bit annoyed." the former two-weight world champion says laughing, "Why is Mick Conlan getting a suit and I'm not?"

Chris Suitor, the fighters tailor, confirmed Conlan and Frampton were the first "and the rest is history".

Why do they do it?

Yes, they enjoy the break from hard training and take pride in their appearance but Barnes, normally first with a joke, explains.

"We are professional boxers - it's just to look more professional at the press conference." the flyweight said.

"You're going to be on TV, you want to look as nice as you can and be as professional as you can, so It's nice we are getting suited and booted."

Not just the local fighters

Fighters were used to having their arms measured during fight camp, only to gauge their reach. Now, it's for the length of their sleeve.

This growing craze isn't just limited to our own local sporting heroes. Frampton's opponent on Saturday night, Luke Jackson, has also been collared to become part of the growing craze.

Michael Conlan was among the first to make a fashion statement in the build-up to fights

When selecting a suit for his upcoming head-to-head with 'The Jackal', 'Action Jackson' was keen to know what the Belfast boxer was wearing. Perhaps mini battles need to be fought before the war on Saturday.

"I haven't wore suits that much in my life, I wore one for the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and the last press conference here," he said.

"In Australia we just wear jeans and a polo top for our press conferences."

Has it changed the culture?

As has often been the case, it appears sports stars are changing the culture and fashion.

Suitor says that since the boxers started looking more dapper, people constantly show him pictures of Frampton, Barnes and Conlan and ask for the same style.

"It's fantastic! These guys, with our help, we've made them style icons."

And Frampton has also noticed a change. "Even undercard fighters, a six-rounder on at five o'clock, they've got a suit on. I don't know what's changed, but it definitely has."

So if a tailored diet for a forthcoming fight causes the weight to taper, and a tapered trouser waist won't make the cut, the boxers know a new world championship belt would always hold the trousers up nicely.