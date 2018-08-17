TJ Doheny: Irish boxer wins IBF world super bantamweight title

Doheny won the IBF world super bantamweight title on a unanimous points decision

Irish boxer TJ Doheny has won the IBF world super-bantamweight title in Tokyo.

The Portlaoise native shocked defending champion and home favourite Ryosuke Iwasa of Japan by claiming a unanimous points decision.

The unheralded 31-year-old could now be in line for a unifier clash with Belfast's Ryan Burnett, who holds the WBA super-bantamweight belt.

Doheny's win over Iwasa came in front of a partisan crowd at Korakuen Hall.

Doheny, who has been based in Australia for the last decade, was given a comfortable winning margin by the judges, who scored the fight 115-113, 116-112 and 117-112.

The victory brings his professional record to 20-0 and sees him hold the belt which belonged to Belfast boxer Carl Frampton between 2014 and 2016.

Doheny has never fought as a professional in Ireland, having emigrated to Sydney 10 years ago after a defeat to John Joe Nevin denied him the opportunity to challenge for a place on the Irish boxing team for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.