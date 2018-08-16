BBC Sport - Barnes relishing Belfast showdown with Rosales

Barnes relishing Belfast showdown with Rosales

Belfast flyweight Paddy Barnes is confident of winning his first world title when he takes on Cristofer Rosales at Windsor Park on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old will be fighting on the same bill as childhood friend Carl Frampton, who goes up against Australian Luke Jackson.

Barnes gets his world title shot after just six professional fights.

