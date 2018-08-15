BBC Sport - Paddy Barnes 'knocking on the door of sporting history'

Barnes 'knocking on door of history'

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Paddy Barnes believes he is knocking on the door of sporting history ahead of his world title fight against Cristofer Rosales.

Barnes will step into the ring with the Nicaraguan boxer for the WBC world flyweight belt as part of the undercard to Carl Frampton's Windsor Park fight against Luke Jackson in Belfast on Saturday.

"Becoming a world champion would be a lifetime's dream achieved. I'm at this level, where Rosales is, and it's time to prove it," Barnes said.

