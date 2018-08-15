BBC Sport - Frampton expects to thrive in front of Windsor Park crowd

Frampton expects to thrive at Windsor Park

  • From the section Boxing

Carl Frampton says that fighting in front of a fiercely partisan crowd of 24,000 at Windsor Park could add an extra 10% to his performance.

The Belfast boxer accepts that, given the occasion and the venue, ideally his bout would be a world-title fight, but adds that he intends to show the fans that he is at his best.

Frampton, 31, fights Australian Luke Jackson in the headline fight of a bill which includes former world heavyweight champion John Kerr and a world-title fight for Paddy Barnes.

Top videos

Video

Man City documentary 'as real as possible'

Video

Alli's goal celebration has got everyone trying it

Video

'Spectacular' Mills hat-trick as Sharks take five wickets for one run

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Bronze volley on Uefa goal of the season list

Video

Klopp should take care of his own business - Ramos

Video

You start to wonder 'is this worth it?' - Te'o on injuries

Video

Workout Wednesday - try Sam Murray's 15-minute routine

Video

Who will be Real Madrid's next galactico?

Video

Mind the windows! Evans cracks window with six

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Surrey Stars edge out Southern Vipers in tense finale

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired