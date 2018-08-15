BBC Sport - Frampton expects to thrive in front of Windsor Park crowd
Frampton expects to thrive at Windsor Park
- From the section Boxing
Carl Frampton says that fighting in front of a fiercely partisan crowd of 24,000 at Windsor Park could add an extra 10% to his performance.
The Belfast boxer accepts that, given the occasion and the venue, ideally his bout would be a world-title fight, but adds that he intends to show the fans that he is at his best.
Frampton, 31, fights Australian Luke Jackson in the headline fight of a bill which includes former world heavyweight champion John Kerr and a world-title fight for Paddy Barnes.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired