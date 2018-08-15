BBC Sport - 'I'm not supposed to be here'- Jackson
'I'm not supposed to be here'- Jackson
- From the section Boxing
Luke Jackson says that he is "not supposed to be here" before his bout with Carl Frampton at Windsor Park on Saturday.
The Australian boxer has suffered with mental health issues and reveals that many of his family and friends struggle with drug addiction.
Jackson believes that defeating home favourite Frampton in Belfast would change his life overnight.
