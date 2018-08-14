BBC Sport - Now is the time to pounce - Paddy Barnes ready for world title shot
Now is the time to pounce - Barnes ready for world title shot
Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Paddy Barnes says he is ready to claim his first world title as a professional.
Barnes, 31, will challenge Cristofer Rosales for his WBC world flyweight belt as part of the undercard to Carl Frampton's Windsor Park fight against Luke Jackson in Belfast on Saturday.
"I'm so excited that I'm given the opportunity to fight for it in my hometown and roll on Saturday night," said Barnes.
