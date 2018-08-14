BBC Sport - Now is the time to pounce - Paddy Barnes ready for world title shot

Now is the time to pounce - Barnes ready for world title shot

  • From the section Boxing

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Paddy Barnes says he is ready to claim his first world title as a professional.

Barnes, 31, will challenge Cristofer Rosales for his WBC world flyweight belt as part of the undercard to Carl Frampton's Windsor Park fight against Luke Jackson in Belfast on Saturday.

"I'm so excited that I'm given the opportunity to fight for it in my hometown and roll on Saturday night," said Barnes.

Top videos

Video

Now is the time to pounce - Barnes ready for world title shot

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Bronze volley on Uefa goal of the season list

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Ronaldo scores in first Juve game

Video

Carl Frampton - The Road to Windsor Park

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Why anyone can take up table tennis

Video

Highlights: Dominant England cruise past India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Pretty cool' to be in Ryder Cup contention - Woods

  • From the section Golf
Audio

Botham, Gooch, Flintoff... and now Ollie Pope occupies the Lord's 'big boy chair'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Dramatic, colourful and full of records: Daley's European Championships review

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Asher-Smith's stunning anchor leg gives GB 4x100m relay gold

Video

Dominant GB win 4x100m relay gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired