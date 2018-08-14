BBC Sport - In full voice - Tyson Fury gets in tune for Windsor Park fight

In full voice - Fury gets in tune for Windsor Park fight

  Boxing

Tyson Fury breaks into song during the press conference before his heavyweight fight against Francesco Pianeta on Saturday.

Fury, who plans to emulate the great five-weight world champion Sugar Ray Leonard at Belfast's Windsor Park, where he will appear on the undercard to Carl Frampton's fight against Luke Jackson.

If he wins, Fury has promised to sing 'Sweet Caroline' - a favourite anthem of Northern Ireland and Frampton fans.

