BBC Sport - Carl Frampton: Windsor Park will make him even better, says Jamie Moore
Windsor will make Frampton even better - Moore
- From the section Boxing
Carl Frampton's trainer Jamie Moore says the Belfast boxer has been in "phenomenal" form in the build-up to Saturday's bout with Luke Jackson at Windsor Park.
Moore says that it would take a "very, very special fighter" to beat Frampton at the home of Northern Ireland's football team.
Fighting at Windsor Park has been a long-standing ambition of Frampton's.
