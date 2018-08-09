Katie Taylor: Former Olympic champion's latest title defence switched to Boston

Katie Taylor defeated Kimberly Connor in her most recent lightweight title defence on 28 July

Katie Taylor's next defence of her IBF and WBA lightweight titles will now take place in Boston on 20 October.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist retained her titles with a third-round stoppage of Kimberly Connor last month.

Taylor was due to face Cindy Serrano in Chicago on 6 October but the fight has been moved along with Billy Joe Saunders' latest WBO title defence.

Saunders will face fellow undefeated middleweight Demetrius Andrade in the headline bout at the TD Garden.

Taylor, 32, has fought at a consistent pace since her decision to turn professional in November 2016 and is now set to return to the ring just three months after her convincing victory over Connor at London's O2.

The Irish fighter has won all ten of her professional bouts and could add another title defence before the end of the year if she succeeds against Puerto Rico-born Serrano.

The decision to switch the card to Boston is likely to boost interest in the event, with promoter Eddie Hearn hoping Taylor will be able to draw upon support from the large Irish-American community in Boston while Rhode Island-native Andrade is also expected to attract a large following.