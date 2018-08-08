Former world champion Jim Watt believes two Scots vying for the British bantamweight title shows boxing in his home country "is thriving".

Kash Farooq takes on Jamie Wilson in Glasgow next month.

"It shows boxing is thriving in Scotland," said Watt.

"If you look at the history of boxing over the last five or six decades, there hasn't often been a wealth of top class talent in Scotland, but there has always been someone to come along''.