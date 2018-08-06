Carl Frampton signs new management deal with MTK Global

Carl Frampton will fight Australian Luke Jackson later this month at Belfast's Windsor Park

Former two-weight world boxing champion Carl Frampton has signed a full managerial deal with MTK Global.

The management company has been working with Frampton in an advisory role since he split with long-time promoter and manager Barry McGuigan last year.

Frampton is taking legal action against McGuigan over earnings he says were withheld during his time with his ex-manager's Cyclone Promotions.

McGuigan has denied this and is counter-suing Frampton.

The Belfast boxer, who is now being promoted by Frank Warren, will be in action at Windsor Park in Belfast on 18 August when he faces Australian Luke Jackson.

Frampton, who won the WBO interim title when he defeated Nonito Donaire in his last fight in April, said he was "delighted to be able to sign a new managerial contract with MTK Global".

"It's an organisation I feel I can trust to be looking out for me," added the 31-year-old Northern Ireland fighter.